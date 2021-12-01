WWE: Kevin Hart Interviews The Undertaker In Ice Bath Tub; Netizens Couldn't Resist A Dig

Widely renowned comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart recently interviewed WWE superstar The Undertaker, with both individuals sat in ice baths. The Undertaker was a guest on LOL Network’s show, 'Cold as Balls', where Hart interviewed him in a hilarious manner. Meanwhile, on witnessing the funny interview on LOL Network’s youtube channel, netizens expressed their thoughts via Twitter.

Twitter users hailed Kevin Hart for the fun interview and also praised The Undertaker for enjoying his retirement from WWE with interviews like this. At the same time, fans also expressed that they really enjoy watching icons like The Undertaker and Mike Tyson being humans during interviews.

Kevin Hart interviewing the Undertaker while they’re both sat in ice baths.



2021 is weird. 😂 pic.twitter.com/f6HdxFGm0y — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) November 30, 2021

Finished the main story now he’s just doing side missions like snoop Dogg — Dxnvin (@MaoriBoyDB) November 30, 2021

Undertaker is really enjoying his retirement 😂😂😂 — . (@CraigNtethe) November 30, 2021

I really enjoy seeing icons being humans lol like mike Tyson is another great example lol — oz (@Celtics_y_Ame) November 30, 2021

The Undertaker on his loyalty towards WWE boss Vince McMahon

Meanwhile, during the interview with Kevin Hart, The Undertaker revealed many interesting details about his time with WWE and also spoke about his life since retiring. On being questioned by Hart about being a part of the top-five list of all-time best pro-wrestling stars, Undertaker said, "I think one of the big things is the fact that I stayed there non-stop for 13 years. I was told by a different company that no one would ever pay money to see me wrestle."

He explained he always looked at his career like WWE boss Vince McMahon, who gave him the chance to excel. The Undertaker further revealed that he always wanted to continue wrestling but had to quit because his body was not coping with the load, due to his age. Having retired in 2020, he now focuses on his family. He also said he had almost 17-18 surgeries throughout his WWE career of 30 years.

Watch The Undertaker's full interview with Kevin Hart:

The veteran wrestling superstar made his WWE debut in 1990 and went on to become one of the most prominent celebrities in the world of wrestling entertainment over the years. The Undertaker has four WWE Championship titles, six WWE World Tag Team Championship titles and three WWE World Heavyweight Championship titles to his name apart from the record of 21 Straight WrestleMania wins.

He made his last appearance in WWE in the WrestleMania 36, pay-per-view event held on March 2020, where The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles.

(Image: Twitter/@LOLNetwork)