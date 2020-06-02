WWE Launches Free Version Of The 'WWE Network' With Whopping 15,000 Shows

On Monday, WWE gave incredible news to wrestling fans. WWE launched a free version of the WWE Network that includes more the 15,000 action-packed WWE titles including WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT. During the launch, WWE Executive Vice President, Jayar Donlan said that “fans to be able to experience premium WWE content” for free on WWE Network.

“As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE,” Jayar Donlan added.

The Free Version of WWE Network includes

New shows including ‘Raw Talk’, which will stream right after weekly WWE RAW episodes

Original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

The FREE VERSION of @WWENetwork is HERE, and it's packed with more than 15,000 titles available to stream anytime ... for free! https://t.co/Ke8M212zDF — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2020

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the free version of WWE Network will not be ad-supported at launch, which is a very good news. However, there is a huge chance that WWE could change this policy in the future to make even more money. WWE Network has been running strong since its launch in 2014. According to THR, “the service hit 2.1 million subscribers in early April, largely due to sign-ups ahead of WrestleMania 36.”

“Evolving is smart, and putting new offers in the marketplace stimulates consumer activity,” said Donlan. “It gives us a good fan experience.”

How to access the WWE Network free version?

Download the WWE app on any device, including a smart TV, gaming console, mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

Create a WWE Network log-in

Start streaming, no credit card required

WWE Network is an award-winning digital streaming service which has been acclaimed by both fans and critics. Apart from that, WWE’s social media game is also solid as it recently surpassed 60 million subscribers on YouTube. In the process, the company became the No. 1 sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN, NASCAR and others. WWE’s YouTube channel is now the sixth-most subscribed channel on YouTube.

