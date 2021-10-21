WWE Legend Goldberg Demonstrates His Surprisingly Excellent Knowledge About India; Watch

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Goldberg demonstrated his excellent knowledge about India in a conversation with Gaelyn Mendonca.

The WWE India host asked the WWE Hall of Famer various questions about Indian culture, with Goldberg surprisingly giving the right answer for all of them. During the Q&A, he was shown pictures of various items used in India and given four options to choose from.

In the first episode of 'WWE Superstars Ki Paathshala,' WWE India host Gaelyn Mendonca quizzes superstars and Divas on their knowledge about India. The first episode featured WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The 54-year old answered all the questions correctly, thereby showcasing his deep knowledge about India. He was shown pictures ranging from an autorickshaw meter to a mosquito repellent to a water hand pump, among others.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel live in India?

Goldberg is set to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, which is set to take place on October 21, with live coverage beginning at 9:30 PM IST. Fans wondering how to watch WWE Crown Jewel live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The WWE pay-per-view event will be telecast in four different languages.

Sony Ten 1 SD/HD will broadcast the event in English, while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will broadcast it in Hindi. Meanwhile, fans can also enjoy the event in Tamil and Telegu on the Sony Ten 4 channels.

As for the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, live updates of the pay-per-view event will be available on the social media handles of the WWE.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 match card

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred Match - Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg (No Disqualification)

Hell in a Cell - Edge vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali