WWE Legend Kane, Real Name Glenn Jacobs, Re-elected As Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

American professional wrestler Glenn Jacobs, better known by his in-ring name Kane at WWE, has been re-elected as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs was first elected for the position in 2018 and will now serve his second term in the role. Despite holding the political position, the 55-year-old continues to make appearances at WWE events as he was also seen on last week’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view.

As the results for the elections were declared on Thursday night, Jacobs revealed his thoughts on his official Twitter handle and tweeted thanking his supporters. “THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor. I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability,” Jacobs wrote on Twitter.

A look at Glenn Jacobs' WWE career as Kane

It is pertinent to mention that Kane is regarded as one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE, and is remembered for his iconic red mask. After joining WWE in 1995, Jacobs earned his ring name Kane in 1997, with the gimmick featuring a demon-like persona. He was presented as the half-brother of The Undertaker in WWE as the duo was known as ‘The Brother of Destruction’ when they wrestled together.

Kane is a three-time WWE world wrestling champion, having won the WWE championship, ECW championship, and the World Heavyweight championship. During his time with WWE, he also became the WWE Tag Team champion and Intercontinental champion on multiple occasions. His last title win at WWE was in 2019 when he became the WWE 24/7 champion.

Glenn Jacobs has also worked as an actor

Alongside wrestling and politics, Jacobs has also plied his trade as an actor in multiple occasions. He made his debut with the 2006 movie See No Evil and has starred in movies like Mcgruber, Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery, See No Evil 2, and Countdown. He also played the role of Titan in a TV show called Small Ville in 2007. At the same time, he has also worked in a web series called The JBL and Renee show, which run from 2013 to 2015.

