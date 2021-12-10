WWE Legend Rey Mysterio To Feature In Animated Series; 'will Fight Forces Of Evil'

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has taken his stardom to the next level, as he will now feature in the realm of cartoon animation fighting the forces of evil. It was announced earlier on Friday that Mysterio will be seen starring in the upcoming Cartoon Network Latin America series, ‘Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness’. As per a report by comicbook.com, the 10-episode series is produced by Mexican Studio ‘Viva Calavera’ in collaboration with the 46-year-old WWE superstar. Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness (La Oscuridad) tells the story of a wrestling fan named Oscar who teams up with Mysterio to combat supernatural beings and evil forces.

What did Rey Mysterio say announcing the cartoon series?

Announcing the cartoon series, Rey Mysterio took to his official Twitter handle and asked his followers to join him in unveiling the biggest surprise of the year. Earlier on December 8, Mysterio teased the announcement to his fans and tweeted, “December 9, 2021, Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very exciting news that will change the history of Rey Mysterio. More details coming soon! “. The tweet initially confused his fans but upon witnessing the series of videos he posted later, the fans were eager to watch their favourite superstar as a cartoon character.

"Finally! 🙏

My biggest secret finally revealed.

Catch you up at 8pm ET/6pm PT. 🔥https://t.co/fEB2u2Pv0E pic.twitter.com/heL9lrWjO9 — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) December 10, 2021

December 9, 2021 Remember that date!

I’ll reveal some very exciting news that will change the history of Rey Mysterio. More details coming soon!

🙏🏼❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sfRZRFv18z — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) December 8, 2021

‘Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness’ premiers on TV in 2022

Meanwhile, as per a report by comicbook.com, while announcing the series, Vice President of Content and Original Production at WarnerMedia Kids & Family, Jaime Jimenez Rion said, “We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and colour of this incredible production made in Mexico. We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations”. In the meantime, the Skull Brothers, the founders of the studio ‘Viva Calavera’ also expressed their views on the upcoming cartoon series by saying that the action-comedy series is like a dream come true. As per comickbook.com the producers further added that the series puts together the Mexican and Lucha Libre at the centre, which also stars Rey Mysterio. The studio added that they believe the fans will appreciate the series, because of the hard work and passion they have put into it.

