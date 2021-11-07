WWE Legend Sabu Says He Wish To Come Out Of Retirement Only To Fight Brock Lesnar

Legendary wrestler and former WWE superstar Sabu has confessed his thoughts about fighting WWE legend Brock Lesnar if given a chance before retiring from pro-wrestling. During a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Sabu announced that he has decided to retire from in-ring wrestling. However, when questioned what it would take for him to come back into the ring and wrestle for the final time, Sabu chose his opponent to be Lesnar.

Speaking in the video uploaded on the youtube channel of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 56-year-old said, “I would definitely get back in the ring for Brock Lesnar, I would love to wrestle him. Especially with my final match, I would like to wrestle him. I will probably still have a final match and say I am not in shape for it yet, so I am not going to fool myself”.

Explaining more about his decision to choose Lesnar as his opponent in his final match, Sabu added that Lesnar is the best and praised him for being a shooter, a good worker, and admitted that Lesnar is his kind of opponent. Sabu further said that he likes to wrestle against big guys and guys like him because it makes the fight more interesting. Sabu made his last appearance in 2021, during the Xtreme World Wrestling’s Baptized in Blood event where he defeated Mr California. He recently underwent hip surgery which makes his future in in-ring wrestling doubtful.

Watch Sabu's full interview-

Sabu first appeared in WWE in 1993, when it was known by the name, World Wrestling Federation(WWF), and fought on three occasions, twice against Scott Taylor and once against Owen Hart. After wrestling in many other promotions and companies around the world, Sabu signed a one-year contract with WWE in 2006 where he mostly wrestled in the ECW event. His last WWE appearance was in 2007 during the Extreme Rules Fatal Four Way show where he was defeated by Rob Van Dam. His Final victory at the company was during The ECW Originals vs The New Breed match in May 2007, where Sabu along with Rob Van Dam, The Sandman, and Tommy Dreamer defeated Elijah Burke, Kevin Thorn, Marcus Cor Von, and Matt Striker.

(Image: wwe.com)