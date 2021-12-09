WWE Legend The Rock Officially Named The People's Champion In 2021

WWE legend and popular Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson, also known by his in-ring name The Rock, was crowned as the People’s Champion 2021, at the People’s Choice awards on Wednesday. The 2021 edition of the People’s Choice Awards featured many Hollywood superstars who won multiple awards during one of the biggest awards shows in pop culture. Meanwhile, The Rock was conferred with the People’s Champion award, a claim that he has made for many years now.

Alongside, Dwayne WWE star Bad Bunny was another WWE_affiliated winner who picked up the Latin Artist of 2021 award during the award show. However, the biggest attraction of the night was The Rock who has referred to himself as the People’s Champion even since he made his WWE debut in the late 90s. His WWE gimmick was originally meant to be a heel, but fans loved his tough character as The Rock, which turned him into one of the greatest WWE superstars ever.

Thank you to my good friend and tequila drinkin’ buddy Jeff Bezos for your wonderfully effusive words on my behalf and thank you to my #1 boss ~ the people for this incredible award. An unforgettable night.

Grateful man.

Peoples Champion Award.#PCA

🥃 https://t.co/YnDIA173eN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 9, 2021

Rock's achievements during his stint in WWE-

During his time with WWE, The Rock picked up the WWE Heavyweight Championship title a total of eight times, the World Heavyweight Championship title two times, and the WWF World Tag Team Championship, a total of five times. He made his last WWE appearance in 2016, during the WWE Wrestlemania 32 pay-per-view, where he defeated Erick Rowan. He completed his 25 years at WWE this year, and WWE also dedicated the Survivor Series 2021 show to The Rock. He made his WWE debut during the Survivor Series 1996, where he became the lone survivor by defeating the four-man tag team of Crush, Goldust, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and Jerry Lawler.

Rock won big at People's Choice Awards 2021

However, having retired from WWE, The Rock can now be seen essaying many popular roles in Hollywood. During the People’s Choice Awards 2021, he also won the Comedy Movie Star of 2021 and the Male Movie Star of 2021 for his role in the 2021 movie Jungle Cruise. Jungle Cruise was released in the month of July and grossed USD 220 million worldwide, while it was made with a budget of USD 200 million.

(Image: wwe.com)