WWE: Lesnar Vs Reigns Clash To Be 'Winner Take All Championship Unification' Bout

The WWE has spiced up the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match at the biggest pay-per-view of the company WWE Wrestlemania 38 by adding a new stipulation to the much-awaited fight. The Lesnar vs Reigns title vs title match is now being changed to a “Winner Take All Championship Unification” match. The Lesnar vs. Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania Sunday.

Brock Lesnar earned his fight against Roman Reigns after winning the WWE title at Elimination Chamber. Post Lesnar's win WWE had hyped the match with historic contract signing happening tonight on SmackDown. Eventually, both the titleholders came face-to-face during the Smackdown event and signed the document to confirm the news of their fight. According to Wrestlinginc, there have been rumours on WWE splitting the brand after WrestleMania 38, and while that seems unlikely, this latest change to Lesnar vs. Reigns WWE Wrestlemania match is fueling those rumours.

It's Winner Take All in a Championship Unification Match in the Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time! @WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar will make it official TONIGHT on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QCfJozHipY — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania buildup

Brock Lesnar originally challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship following his Royal Rumble win. Lesnar had entered the Royal Rumble after The Tribal Chief cost him the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. Lesnar has since won his title back, making the match a Champion vs. Champion battle.

Coming to their Wrestlemania feud the contest at WrestleMania will be a trilogy. The first time both the wrestlers first faced each other at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The match was a hard-hitting contest before Seth Rollins stole the title by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship. The second time Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar went against each other was at WrestleMania's main event back in 2018. During the 2018 event, the two superstars competed for the Universal Championship which was met with a chorus of boos from fans, who were unhappy with the inclusion of both men in the main event. Eventually, it was Brock Lesnar who was victorious in the match. It remains to be seen as to who will be the new unified WWE Champion.