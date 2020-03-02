Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy His Character 'The Fiend'

Fans were not happy with Goldberg defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 to win the Universal Championship. Many say that the company spent almost a year to establish The Fiend as the biggest heel of this era and everything turned to dust within a few minutes. Things became even worse when The Usos defeated WWE SmackDown Champions John Morrison and The Miz just a day after they won their new title.

Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post

Some felt that WWE is trying to destroy the characters with lazy writing. After the events of WWE SmackDown, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle Scarborough tweeted out and he wasn’t pleased with WWE’s booking strategy. To which, the former Universal Champion replied by writing, "Yes." This has forced fans to believe that even Bray Wyatt is not happy with the road his character is taking.

Yes — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers

WWE Super ShowDown: Goldberg defeats 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, becomes new Universal Champion

The bell rang and both the wrestlers came face to face. Goldberg and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt met in the middle of the ring and Goldberg speared his opponent as soon as he removed his jacket. Goldberg again delivered a spear for a near fall, but 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt responded by trapping him with the Mandible Claw. However, the Hall of Famer escaped and hit him with three more spears right away for a close two count.

Also Read l Goldberg reveals how he defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt again grabbed him with the Mandible Claw. However, Goldberg broke free with a few knee attacks. Frustrated, Goldberg delivered a Jackhammer to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and picked up the win. Goldberg started his celebration, but 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt got back on his feet. Lights went out for a second and when they came back, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt had disappeared from the ring.

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg defeats "The Fiend"; Brock Lesnar retains title