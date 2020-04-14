When Brock Lesnar Destroyed Seth Rollin's Brand New Cadillac: Watch Video

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins unleashed one of the fiercest rivalries of WWE history when Rollins stole the show from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 in one of the biggest nights of his WWE career. Not only did Seth Rollins demolish Brock Lesnar, but he also took away the WWE title from Brock Lesnar by cashing in his Money In The Bank title. However, Brock Lesnar later gave a fitting reply to Seth Rollins by destroying his brand new Cadillac car in a Monday Night RAW segment. Here’s how Brock Lesnar destroyed Seth Rollin’s red Cadillac.

WWE Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins: When Brock Lesnar destroyed Seth Rollin’s Cadillac in WWE RAW

After grabbing the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins addressed a massive crowd in the next episode of WWE RAW and stunned everyone as he went on to treat himself to a brand new Cadillac. However, the joy soon turned out to be a nightmare for Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar decided to intervene. Seth Rollins was inside the WWE ring alongside the JJ Brothers, while his brand new Cadillac was on display at the entrance.

Brock Lesnar appeared at the arena with Paul Heyman and wasted no time in launching an all-out assault on Seth Rollin’s Cadillac. ‘The Beast’ broke the rear mirror and smashed the rear half of the car with hammers and shields while Rollins watched on, helpless. When the JJ Brothers decided to prevent Brock Lesnar from doing so, they were badly beaten up by The Beast. Though Seth Rollins managed to continue his journey with the WWE title around his waist, his brand new Cadillac was completely mauled by Brock Lesnar.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)