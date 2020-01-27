WWE's Main Roster Uses Marijuana, Claims Former Superstar Darren Young

WWE has an anti-doping policy that is very strict. However, not many know that WWE has a relaxed policy when it comes to marijuana. According to Fred Rosser, who used to wrestle on WWE as Darren Young, almost 90% of the roster uses cannabis or CBD in some or the other form. Reportedly, a weed tax of $2500 can get superstars out of a jam in case they test positive for THC.

WWE wrestlers use marijuana

According to Rosser, marijuana helped him get through long car rides. It also helped him to cope with his injuries. He said that weed helped with his anxiety and the continuous travelling with Titus O’Neil, Sheamus and Mark Henry. He added that his fellow wrestlers helped him a lot when he came out and made it easier to walk into the locker room.

Another WWE wrestler Enzo Amore corroborated Rosser’s claim but added that the wrestlers did not partake in psychoactive effects of the drug. According to Chris Jericho, Vince McMahon once lit a joint in front of current US President Donald Trump at a concert.

Now, with the laws connected to marijuana changing continuously, the company will have to rethink its rules. Till then, wrestlers will continue to pay weed tax. Analysts say that the company has to continue to show leniency towards CBD use or else they would not have enough wrestlers to carry on the show.

