WWE May Visit Saudi Arabia Again In February, Despite The Crown Jewel Controversy

Until now, WWE has conducted three major events in the Middle East. This is after they signed a deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018. Though the first two events went successfully, the third event was very controversial. After the Crown Jewel 2019 controversy, many believed that the company will not have any events in Saudi Arabia. However, now there are rumours that WWE will return to the Middle East to promote WrestleMania 36.

According to PWInsider, WWE is thinking of returning to Saudi Arabia on February 20, 2020, to promote WrestleMania 36. The mega event is scheduled to happen in April 2020. According to many, the company can also promote Elimination Chamber which is scheduled to take place in March 2020. WWE is yet to announce the name of the superstars who will promote the company at the event.

The Crown Jewel controversy

WWE Crown Jewel was headlined by Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. It also had a fantastic match-up between boxer Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman. However, one of the biggest events in Saudi Arabia didn't go smoothly. WWE cut the feed to the event as the country had failed to pay the company for the broadcast, according to wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich. According to many, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly retaliated to WWE’s move by delaying their plane which was supposed to take almost 175 superstars back home. Because of the delay, many superstars were not able to arrive on SmackDown which led WWE to create new storylines.

According to WWE co-president George Barrios, the company was supposed to get the “outstanding” $60 million receivables before September 30, 2019. However, the country was not able to deliver it on time. However, in a recent interview, Barrios has revealed WWE has got all the money from Saudi Arabia. WWE also announced that they will keep on doing two shows every year in Saudi Arabia.

