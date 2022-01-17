WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Bobby Lashley To Respond To Brock Lesnar After Humiliation

WWE’s Monday Night Raw episode of January 17, 2022, will feature the no. 1 contender for the WWE championship title Bobby Lashley responding to the current titleholder Brock Lesnar, following the former’s humiliation by the latter on last week’s episode. Last week’s show opened with Paul Heyman and Lesnar’s promo, before the interruption by Lashley and MVP. Lashley said Lesnar has been dodging him for 20 years, which would come to an end during the Royal Rumble 2022 clash. Lesnar humiliated The All-Mighty by saying it was his own fault that he couldn't climb up the ladder of success soon enough and walked off by saying it was impossible for a ‘Brock Lesnar wannabe’ to beat him.

Becky Lynch to address her new challenger

The January 17 episode will see Lashley responding to Lesnar’s earlier comments, while WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch will be seen reacting to her new challenger Doudrop. In last week’s episode, Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to become the no. 1 contender to challenge Lynch, after receiving help from Lynch herself. However, last week’s segment ended with Lynch slapping Doudrop. Lynch will address her new challenger during Monday Night Raw which is scheduled to take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

What more to expect on Monday Night Raw?

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are expected to continue their feud against The Miz and Maryse ahead of the clash at the Royal Rumble PPV. At the same time, the episode is also expected to feature former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. continuing their feud after dissolving the team last week. Ripley and Nikki decided to end their tag team but still remains friend with each other, however, the latter turned her back against Ripley as last week’s segment ended with Nikki launching an attack on Ripley.

Last week’s episode also witnessed a title change in the Raw tag team championship as Alpha Academy ended the RK Bro’s dream run to capture the titles. It would be interesting to see the former champions Randy Orton and Riddle finding their way to bounce back ahead of the Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

