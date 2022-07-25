WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Can Roman Reigns Meet Expectations On His RAW Comeback?

The undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on July 25. Reigns made his last TV appearance on the Friday Night SmackDown episode of June 17, where he successfully defended the undisputed title against Riddle. Interestingly, the June 17 SmackDown episode marked the return of Reigns’ current biggest rival Brock Lesnar.

The Bloodline will clash against Riddle and The Street Profits on WWE Monday Night RAW

Lesnar and Reigns are due to clash for the undisputed WWE Universal title at the upcoming SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV). However, on his return to RAW on July 25, Reigns is slated to team up with The Usos and fight against Riddle and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match. It is pertinent to mention that The Bloodline (Reigns and Usos) look set to emerge as the winners, which would give the champion some momentum ahead of SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is likely to appear after the six-man tag team match and get involved in a brawl against Riddle. Rollins and Riddle are also slated to clash at SummerSlam and this might prove to be the most apt way to hype up the fight. At the same time, it should also be noted that Rollins and Reigns being under the same roof might also result in the former Shield teammates exchanging blows.

What else will happen on Monday Night RAW?

In last week’s episode of RAW, Bianca Belair defeated Carmella to retain the RAW women’s championship title and was then involved in a confrontation with the former champion Becky Lynch. Although Belair is being primed to retain her title against Lynch at SummerSlam, the latter might stand tall over Belair on RAW. Having said that, The Mysterios are also up against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in Monday’s show.

Hall of Famer Edge expected to make a return to WWE RAW

While Priest and Balor are likely to orchestrate an attack on the father-son duo, the Hall of Famer Edge is expected to make a return for the first time since The Judgement Day faction and rescue Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The show will also feature Rey Mysterio's 20th WWE anniversary celebration and Logan Paul’s in-show segment ImPaulsive TV. It is pertinent to mention that this will be the final episode of Monday Night RAW, before the promotion hosts the WWE SummerSlam 2022 PPV on July 30.

