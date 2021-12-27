WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: The Miz And Maryse Renew Wedding Vows, US Title On The Line

The wedding ceremony between The Miz and Maryse is being advertised as the headliner of the WWE Monday Night Raw episode of December 27. On the previous week’s episode of Raw, Maryse appeared on The Cutting Edge in a segment, that ended with Miz launching a brutal attack on the Edge. Meanwhile, main eventers like Randy Orton and AJ Styles are also set to appear on Monday in separate single matches, however, the recent changes in the wake of Raw superstars getting tested positive for COVID-19 can result in the match-card being altered.

Miz and Maryse renew marriage vows

After a betrayal to the Edge last week, Maryse and The Miz will be seen celebrating by appearing on the wedding segment, adding to the holiday and festive vibes. The couple tied the knot on February 20, 2014, and also have two children together. They made their return to WWE Raw last month.

Randy Orton to face Otis

Going ahead in the show, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle, Randy Orton will be seen competing against Otis as a continuation to the feud between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy. In previous week’s episode, Orton defeated Chad Gable in a singles match. Following his win, Orton wanted to execute the RKO on Otis.

Dolph Ziggler vs Damian Priest in the US Championship title match

Dolph Ziggler will be seen challenging Damian Priest in the WWE United States Championship title match on Monday Night Raw. In last week’s episode, Ziggler defeated Priest in a non-title match. However, Ziggler went on to become the no. 1 title contender and will face Priest once again on Monday.

The Mysterios vs The Street Profits

The Mysterios were being advertised to be facing The Street Profits in the finale of RK-Bro-Nament this week, however, the COVID-19 issues may prevent the match from taking place. The Raw Tag Team Champions kicked off the tournament to determine the no. 1 contender for the RAW Tag Team title. They will be defending the title against the No. 1 contenders on WWE Day 1 PPV.

Austin Theory vs Finn Balor & AJ Styles vs The Omos

Austin Theory will be seen facing Finn Balor in a rematch, following his loss in last week’s episode. He is being projected as a future WWE Champion by the WWE boss Vince McMahon. The Monday Night Raw episode will also feature the match between former Tag Team teammates AJ Styles and The Omos. Omos turned his back on Styles the previous week by refusing to tap in, as The Mysterios went on to win the match against Styles.

Image: Instagram/@wwe/wwe.com