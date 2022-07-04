WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Will Logan Paul Make An Appearance In MITB Fallout Episode?

YouTube star Logan Paul shocked everyone by signing a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ahead of last week's WWE SmackDown episode. However, the biggest question now remains, whether Logan Paul will be making an appearance in the latest episode of Monday Night Raw after contract signing. The Twitter handle of the next WWE RAW venue has provided an update regarding the 27-year-old's participation in the latest WWE Raw episode.

WWE Raw Preview: Will Logan Paul make his debut?

According to whatculture.com, an announcement over Logan Paul's RAW appearance was made on the Twitter handle of the Amalie Arena, the location for the upcoming edition of WWE Raw. However, WWE is yet to officially announce Logan Paul's appearance. Another question will be whether Paul will come face to face with his former friend The Miz

Surprise! @LoganPaul will join us here on July 18 at Monday Night RAW 🤼 Get tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/8rdPYCRpfK https://t.co/Kv0qHBfBfn — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) June 30, 2022

The Miz during the recent episode of WWE RAW spoke about the possibility of once again teaming up with Logan Paul for the SummerSlam event. However, the YouTube star put all those speculations to rest with a special message for The Miz after signing the WWE Contract. Paul in his message for The Miz stated that he is coming for the A-Lister for some payback after he turned his back on him during Wrestlemania.

In response to Paul Logan's message, The Miz recently tweeted a picture of himself in the ring and Paul unconscious beneath him during at WrestleMania 38. In the caption, The Miz said that he had a lot to say, and hinted that fans would hear it on RAW. Paul had teamed with The MIZ at Wrestlemania to face The Mysterios in the Tag Team match. The Miz and Logan Paul won the match but the WWE universe was left in major shock after Miz delivered Skull-Crushing Finale to Logan Paul following the win over. Currently, by the looks of recent events, the Logan Paul vs The Miz match is likely to be on the card at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam.

I have a lot to say. See you tomorrow for #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/slm8B9y1L5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 3, 2022

WWE news: All you need to know about Logan Paul's contract

Logan Paul has signed a multi-event deal with WWE, that will see him staying with the wrestling brand until 2023. Paul will compete in the ring at multiple WWE premium live events and will make TV appearances in between based on storylines.

WWE Raw: Other matches

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) will face Rey & Dominik Mysterio in tag team action. There is also going to be a fallout of the Money in the Bank PPV after Liv Morgan and Austin Theory won the contract on Sunday.