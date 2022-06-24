WWE Money In The Bank 2022: Confirmed Match Card So Far, Schedule & Live Streaming Details

Quick links:
WWE is all set to host its next big premium live affair, the WWE Money In The Bank 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, July 2, local time. Widely known for featuring The Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE has been hosting the MITB PPV since 2010. Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the live event will feature four championship matches for titles, alongside the traditional Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match.
Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Omos are currently lined up to lock horns in the Men’s MITB ladder match and are yet to be joined by four participants. For the Women’s MITB ladder match, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans are currently scheduled to clash, while they also await three more contestants. Meanwhile, WWE SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Natalya at the PPV.
At the same time, defending champion Bianca Belair will look to trounce Carmella in the WWE Raw women’s championship title match. Carmella qualified for the bout after defeating Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in the fatal five-way match to choose the no.1 contender. While The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title against The Street Profits on Saturday night, Theory defends the WWE United States Championship title against Bobby Lashley.
Date- June 2 in US and July 3 in India
Time- 8 PM ET in the US and 5:30 AM IST in India
Venue- Allstate Arena, in Chicago, Illinois
WWE fans in India can watch the Money In The Bank PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the PPV will be available on the Sony LIV app and official website. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.