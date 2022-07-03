WWE Money In The Bank Results: Theory Triumphs, Morgan Cashes In MITB Briefcase On Rousey

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosted the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event, which featured many exciting moments for the wrestling universe. The night began with Liv Morgan winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, before cashing in the MITB briefcase against Ronda Rousey and becoming the new WWE SmackDown women’s champion. After losing the WWE US championship title to Bobby Lashley, Theory won the Money In The Bank after entering the match as the surprise eighth entrant.

The PPV kicked off on Saturday night with the women’s MITB ladder match between Morgan, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriquez, and Lacey Evans. Morgan and former RAW women’s champion Lynch arguably had the most moments. Both women were the last two contestants fighting for the briefcase, as Morgan drew a final kick from above the ladder to send Lynch to the canvas and retrieve the coveted prize.

Liv Morgan chases in the Money In The Bank briefcase

Later in the night, as SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya to defend her title successfully, Morgan cashed in her MITB contract. Rousey was quick to lock in with an ankle lock in desperation, before Morgan flipped it around and delivered a kick to Rousey’s leg, before rolling her up and winning her maiden championship. It will now be interesting to see if Rousey would fight for the title again or if former champion Charlotte Flair will return back to action.

Theory recovers from US championship loss to Bobby Lashley and wins MITB

The second segment of the night culminated with ‘The All Mighty’ Bobby Lashley overpowering Theory to pick up his third WWE United States championship title. However, as Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Sheamus fought in the men’s MITB ladder match, Theory emerged as a surprise eighth entrant and ended up becoming the Mr. MITB. Meanwhile, the Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair defeated Carmella to retain her title, while The Usos defeated The Street Profits in a classic tag team match and retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship.

WWE Money In The Bank: Full Results

Liv Morgan defeated Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriquez and Lacey Evans in the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to win the WWE United States Championship title match

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship title

The Usos defeated The Street Profits to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya; Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title

Theory defeated Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Sheamus in the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

