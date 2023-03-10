WWE News: Huge Superstar To Make His Comeback To WWE, Triple H Confirms His Return

Ever since he has taken over at the helm of creative control from Vince McMahon, Triple H has been quite active on the scene. He has established new storylines, brought back some axed superstars, and also made the crowd cheer to the music of DX, twice. In another such announcement, Triple H has informed that a huge superstar is making his way back to the WWE.

Communication plans for a first-ever live event in 18 years, HHH via social media informed the WWE universe about a comeback of a megastar. While WWE Fraternity is huge and there is no scope for guessing, yet, you could take three seconds to guess who is coming back. There are no prizes for that though, but a big hint about it is that this superstar became a part of WWE in 2021.

Yes! it is none other than the two-time grammy winner Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny will host the Backlash event scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico

Huge Superstar to make his comeback to WWE.

"On May 6, WWE returns to Puerto Rico with a Premium Live Event for the first time in 18 years. @sanbenito ’s ready. San Juan’s ready. …Are you ready? #WWEBacklash"

On May 6, WWE returns to Puerto Rico with a Premium Live Event for the first time in 18 years. @sanbenito’s ready. San Juan’s ready. …Are you ready? #WWEBacklash https://t.co/8eRlXBQZ4H — Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2023

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” said WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.” Tripple H said in a media address.

A reaction from Bad Bunny also came, who said, “In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” said Bad Bunny. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

Bad Bunny isn't new to WWE, he was a part of WWE Royal Rumble 2021 and came face-to-face against Brock Lesnar in the ring. He also held the 24/7 championship with WWE.