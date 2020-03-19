John Cena Shares Heartfelt Moment With Navy Veteran, Pays For All His Groceries

It appears John Cena goes viral every other day, either for doing some good deeds or for inspiring people with his motivational tweets. Earlier, he went viral for inspiring people with alcoholism to sober up and now he was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with a Navy veteran. Not only this, John Cena also paid for all his groceries and shared a selfie with the Navy veteran.

While talking to ET Online, Navy veteran Charles "Bud" Phillips’ daughter Stefanie Phillips revealed how the surprise meeting between his father and John Cena went down. Stefanie said that she and her father were standing at the checkout line of a Publix store and John Cena came and stood right behind them. John Cena noticed Charles’ ‘SeaBees hat’ and thanked him for his service. The two started talking and John Cena went on to pay for Charles' groceries.

"John secretly paid for all of his groceries. My dad didn't even know until he was being checked out and the cashier said, 'John paid for your groceries.' The bill was around $100,” said Stefanie Phillips.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt confronts John Cena

John Cena recently appeared on WWE SmackDown to hype up his upcoming WrestleMania 36 against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. According to many, the match is really important as it could be John Cena’s last match before retirement. During the episode, John Cena was interviewed by Michael Cole where he was seen slamming Bray Wyatt. John Cena said that Bray Wyatt is not the true future of WWE and doesn’t belong in the company. Bray Wyatt didn’t like John Cena's comment and came out to talk to him directly. Bray Wyatt then slammed John Cena back and said that the 16-time world champion is not a true role model. Bray Wyatt then said that The Fiend is going to ‘slaughter’ John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36.

