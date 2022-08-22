WWE News: The Rock Comments On Possible Dream Match Vs Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s reported reaction to the possible dream match against his cousin Roman Reigns in WWE, has been revealed by former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz, during an interview with Wrestling Inc. The Rock has gone on to become a global superstar as an actor in Hollywood after taking over the world as a pro-wrestler. A scene in the popular NBC sitcom ‘Young Rock’, shows Reigns as a kid trying to wrestle The Rock, which acted as a teaser for the dream matchup.

Meanwhile, speaking to Wrestling Inc., renowned screenwriter Gerwitz said, “I remember running it by Dwayne and he said, 'I don't know if the match is going to happen.' Maybe it does or maybe it doesn't, but it's certainly a cool moment in the 'Young Rock' universe. If it does happen, then you know that little clip is going to be in the big video package so it works either way. That's how I see it."

The Rock’s last official match in WWE came in 2016, during the WrestleMania 32 Pay Per View (PPV). He defeated Erick Rowan in within six seconds and has been absent from the ring since then. The Rock’s last title reign came in January 2013, when he clinched the WWE championship title after defeating former superstar CM Punk at WWE Royal Rumble 2012.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson mentions Roman Reigns during Instagram live

Johnson retained the title at WWE Eliminational Chamber 2013 by defeating CM Punk in a rematch, before dropping the title at WrestleMania 29. 16-time WWE champion John Cena defeated The Rock at WrestleMania. During a recent live session in Instagram, the Rock notably mentioned an incident involving Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMaia in 2013.

Speaking to Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Gewirtz, the Rock recalled an an incident from WWE Raw where he ended up being injured badly. “You know what was really cool? When The Shield attacked me before WrestleMania and powerbombed me, and I remember Seth... I was on Roman's shoulders. He threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming out of my mouth. Roman looked down and was like, 'You okay, Uso?',” The Rock said in the live video.