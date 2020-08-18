WWE Announces Never-seen-before Virtual Experience For Fans Called 'ThunderDrome'

WWE recently took to their social media channels and unveiled ThunderDome. According to the company, WWE ThunderDome is a "state-of-the-art viewing experience" set to debut on this Friday, August 21, 2020. WWE ThunderDome will feature a massive & updated set, pyro, video boards, lasers, drone cameras and ‘cutting-edge graphics’. The company claimed that because of these features, WWE ThunderDome will take fans' viewing experience to an ‘unprecedented level’.

According to Kevin Dunn (WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production), WWE ThunderDome will be way much bigger and creative than anything else WWE has ever produced. Dunn claimed that this structure will also enable WWE to create an atmosphere which millions of WWE fans will enjoy. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world,” Kevin Dunn added.

WWE ThunderDome: Pictures of the new set

Amway Center will become WWE’s new home

With the debut of WWE ThunderDome, WWE will take residency at Amway Center in Orlando and virtually bring fans into the arena via a live video on massive LED boards. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades,” Dunn added. From Tuesday onwards, fans can buy their virtual seat to be part of the upcoming shows and events via www.WWEThunderDome.com or on WWE’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

WWE claimed that they keep on doing shows at Amway Center ‘for the foreseeable future’. The company also made it clear that WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and various WWE events will be produced on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance. The promotion also released a chart which reveals the events WWE will produce in the upcoming days.

WWE ThunderDome: WWE Event Schedule for August 2020

Friday, August 21, 2020: WWE SmackDown, Amway Center

Saturday, August 22, 2020: WWE NXT TakeOver XXX, Full Sail Live

Sunday, August 23, 2020: WWE SummerSlam, Amway Center

Monday, August 24, 2020: WWE RAW, Amway Center

Wednesday, August 26, 2020: WWE NXT, Full Sail Live

Friday, August 28, 2020: WWE SmackDown, Amway Center

Sunday, August 30, 2020: WWE Payback, Amway Center

Monday, August 31, 2020: WWE RAW, Amway Center

WWE superstars and legends react to WWE ThunderDome

I’m as intrigued as everyone else. At @wwe we think so far outside the box you can’t even see the box anymore. I’ll be watching #SmackDown with a keen eye this Friday https://t.co/MhZRsrq0by — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 17, 2020

A lot of you don’t understand this tweet. Road warriors, humongous, match beyond, thunder dome.... — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

Not only are we getting explosions, extra laser beams, flying robots, and more TVs in house than a Terry Giliam dystopian movie, but we're also getting the WWE Universe back in some form? I can forgive the bells and whistles maybe just this once. We're going beyond ThunderDome! https://t.co/ZQcGkze42o — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 17, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com