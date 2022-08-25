WWE News: Tommy Dreamer Names One Wrestling Move 'you Can't Do' When Facing Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in WWE. He was last seen during Summerslam 2022 event fighting Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed world heavyweight championship. The Beast incarnate, Lesnar, is a force to reckon with inside the ring but a former WWE wrestler revealed how the company asked him not to lift Lesnar off the mat.

Veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer recently revealed how WWE did not allow him to even lift Brock Lesnar off the mat during their match. Dreamer worked with WWE from 2001 to 2010 and during that period he had the chance to face Brock Lesnar. Both the wrestlers even had a brutal Singapore Cane match on RAW in 2002, where Lesnar destroyed Dreamer.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer revealed, "I will never forget, I had a match with Brock Lesnar – I had a lot of matches with Brock Lesnar – the finish, he misses his big frigging 450 thing, feeds up, I go for the Death Valley, I got him set, lands on his feet, picks me up, F5. They love the match, and they were like, ‘You can’t pick him up and do that move.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And this was early, like early me coming to WWE. And [they were] like, ‘Well, you can’t do it'.”

He added “I was like, ‘No, I did, check out the replay and go watch the match.’ Like, no, well, you can’t do it. And I’m getting mad at my producer, and I’m like, ‘I don’t understand what you’re saying,’ and he’s like, ‘Well, they don’t want you to do it.’ I was like, ‘Who’s they, tell me who they is?’ And they don’t have an answer.”

A look at Brock Lesnar's WWE career

Brock Lesnar debuted in WWE in 2002 and was one of the most dominating wrestlers back then. He went on to become the youngest WWE Champion by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. He took hiatus from wrestling and featured in UFC before making his return to the WWE ring back in 2012. During his wonderful WWE career, Brock Lesnar went on to defeat wrestling greats like Triple H, Big Show, John Cena, Goldberg and many others.

Lesnar etched his name among the WWE greats becoming the first man to break the Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak at WrestleMania 30. According to Fightful select, 'The Beast incarnate' signed an 18-month contract with the company just before SummerSlam 2021. He is expected to be around till at least February 2023.