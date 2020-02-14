Mandy Rose, Otis Relationship Status On Valentine's Day And WWE Romance

Valentine’s Day is here and WWE superstars are in the mood to celebrate the big day. If not the entire WWE universe, at least Otis and Mandy Rose are ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day together. The duo have been sparking headlines for a long time now. Their love story has clearly excited WWE fans for obvious reasons. However, WWE is still not sure whether they want to introduce any twist or turn in the emerging storyline or not.

WWE: Otis and Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s day plan

Things started to fall in place for Otis when he met Mandy Rose for the first time. The American wrestler fell in love with The Golden Goddess. Since then, Mandy Rose and Otis have gifted us a lot of special moments. One of them was when Mandy went on to kiss Otis on Christmas.

However, Otis had to overcome a lot of trouble to get close to Mandy Rose. Initially, Dolph Ziggler tried to steal the show by going after Mandy Rose. Still, Otis managed to stay relevant in the storyline as The Golden Goddess selected him over any other WWE wrestler for her Valentine's week.

WWE: Will WWE continue the storyline?

Yes, the love story between Otis and Mandy Rose is expected to take a huge turn in the near future. WWE might introduce a few more characters to unleash a great rivalry. Dolph Ziggler is currently billed as the ‘favourite’ heel to take part in the storyline. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Currently, Otis and Mandy Rose are currently enjoying a great Valentine’s week.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)