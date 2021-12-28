Last Updated:

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Stream: Where To Watch The Episode And What To Expect? Details Here

The final edition of this year’s WWE NXT 2.0 will take place tomorrow, December 28, at  8 pm ET (December 29 in India, 6:30 am) in Orlando.

Azhar Mohamed
The final edition of this year’s WWE NXT 2.0 will take place tomorrow, December 28, at 8 pm ET (December 29 in India, 6:30 am) in Orlando. Let’s take a look at what to look forward to and where one can catch the WWE NXT 2.0 Live Stream.

The show will see Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong put pen to paper on their Winner Takes All Match. Apart from this, Brian Kendrick will return to square off with Harland. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade will join forces to square off with the NXT Women's Tag-team Champions against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Grayson Waller will look to beat Dexter Lumis.

* Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis, Waller goes viral following his RAW appearance

* Harland vs. Brian Kendrick

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle joins MSK as they call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

* Wade Barrett moderates New Year’s Evil contract signing for the Title vs. Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Stream

Those in the US looking for details on the broadcast can watch WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network while USANetwork.com/live and USA Network App will both livestream the event.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Orlando, Florida

WWE recently hosted a live event at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show featured SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre facing off against their former rivals while Universal Champion Roman Reigns remained absent. Several other WWE stars too were missing from the action due to a COVID outbreak in the company.

  • Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn
  • Cesaro and Ricochet defeated Viking Raiders and Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto)
  • Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Drew McIntyre
  • Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart
  • SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks and Toni Storm
  • Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

