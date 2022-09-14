WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Pretty Deadly Retains Tag Team Titles, Sikoa Tosses Hayes Out Of Ring

It has been a year since the WWE NXT brand was introduced to wrestling fans. The WWE NXT celebrated it's one-year anniversary on Tuesday, September 13 (September 14 in India) with several high-octane duels getting underway. The latest episode of WWE NXT witnessed Carmelo Hayes defending his NXT North American Championship title against a mystery opponent voted by the fans.

The Creed Brothers looked to get back the NXT Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly in a steel cage, while Cameron Grimes had a mystery partner to compete against Tony D'Angelo and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark locked horns against Kiana James and Arianna Grace in a women's tag team match. We take a look at results from WWE NXT 2.0 Results.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results

Pretty Deadly retains the NXT Tag Team Titles

The WWE Universe voted for the NXT Tag team championship to be defended inside the steel cage. Pretty Deadly tried to win the match against The Creeds by escaping the cage early in the match only to be dragged back by their opponents. The Creed Brothers never allowed the Pretty Deadly to escape the cage and save their belt. The match turned around following Damon Kemp's arrival. Kemp handcuffed the older Creed to the cage post. Brutus tried his best to fight Pretty Deadly even kicking out of a Spilt Milk once. However, the number caught up to Brutus with the champions hitting the Spilt Milk for the secodn time and picking up the pinfall victory.

NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs Solo Sikoa

The WWE Universe chose Wes Lee to face Carmelo Hayes for the North American Title, but Hayes and Trick Williams took the matter into their own hands and injured Wes Lee before the main event. With Lee injured, Hayes repeatedly bragged about his superiority until the newest member of 'The Bloodline' Solo Sikoa stepped up for a fight. Sikoa took the fight to the Champion until Hayes hit Sikoa's previously injured knee onto the apron.

Hayes targeted the knee by locking in a single-leg Boston Crab. Sikoa fought backand hit the champion with Samoan Drops. Williams tried to distract Sikoa but was hit with a superkick. Sikoa finished the match hitting a top-rope splash for the pinfall victory, raising both the North American Title and one finger in the air.

Joe Gacy and Cameron Grimes defeat Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo

Cameron Grimes stepped into the ring by himself to face off against the D'Angelo Family. The numbers game began to catch up to Grimes with D'Angelo Family in complete control of the match. Eventually, Joe Gacy joined Grimes' and extended a helping hand. Grimes initially refused to tag in Gacy but once he fell back into his corner Gacy tagged himself in.

Gacy swung the momentum of the match with Grimes joining him in the fight as well. Both wrestlers hit their signature move to pick up the victory. Gacy celebrated the victory by embracing Grimes, but "The Richest Man in NXT" shrugged the hug off.

Other WWE NXT 2.0 results

Quincy Elliott defeated Sean Gallagher

Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend

Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James & Arianna Grace

Hank Walker defeated Javier Bernal