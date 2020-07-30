Dexter Lumis Defeats Timothy Thatcher, Finn Balor To Earn Spot In NA Title Ladder Match

On this week’s main event, Dexter Lumis defeated Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match which will take place at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. Dexter Lumis became the second man after Bronson Reed to qualify for the much-awaited ladder match. The third qualifier is scheduled to take place next week where Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland will face each other in a triple-threat match.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: Lee calls out Kross; Dexter Lumis defeats Thatcher and Balor: WWE News

According to fans, Damian Priest has a huge chance to win the North American Championship at NXT TakeOver XXX. There are also rumours that he could start a feud with Finn Balor after winning the title. The upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver XXX will take place on August 22, 2020 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Lee defeats Balor, Gargano; Dexter Lumis defeats Strong: WWE News

WWE NXT results: Dexter Lumis defeats Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor in Triple Threat Match

Dexter Lumis stood completely still in the corner as Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor fought each other after the bell rang. The Torture Artist soon got involved in the match as he threw both of his opponents out of the ring and flipped over the top rope to land on his feet. He made the right use of his size and power to keep Timothy Thatcher and Finn Balor at bay and cement his dominance.

Dexter Lumis then punished Thatcher and even grounded the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. The opponents somehow threw Lumis out of the ring, but The Torture Artist returned as Timothy Thatcher was attacking Finn Balor. He then threw Balor off the ring before trapping Thatcher in his Kata Gatame hold to get a submission victory.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results/highlights: Lee vs Gargano vs Balor announced; Banks and Bayley win

Dexter Lumis’ WWE NXT career

After dominating TNA, Dexter Lumis joined WWE NXT. He made his debut at an NXT house show on March 2019, where he lost to Fabian Aichner. He then went on to work with A-listers like Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee and even assisted Dream to take down The Undisputed Era on multiple occasions. He then went on to start a feud with Roderick Strong and even defeated him in NXT’s first-ever strap match at NXT: Great American Bash. Now he’s competing in the North American championship tournament whose finale will take place at NXT TakeOver XXX.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Gargano, LeRae win; Kross sends a message to Cole

Image Source: WWE.com