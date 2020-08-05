WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And August 5 Episode Preview

On this week’s WWE NXT, Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland will face each other in a Triple-Threat match. According to reports, Damian Priest will emerge victorious and cement his position in the next round of the ongoing NXT North American tournament. After last week’s incident, NXT Champion Keith Lee is also scheduled to appear as he’ll go up against Cameron Grimes in a singles match. There is speculation that Keith Lee could get attacked by Karrion Kross after defeating Grimes. Apart from these headliners, the night will feature matches like Imperium vs The Undisputed ERA and Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai. Other A-list WWE NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, and Mia Yim could also appear in the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
