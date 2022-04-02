WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, UAE, US & UK?

While all eyes will be on WWE's 'stupendous' WrestleMania 38 event that is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday night (as per local time), NXT's Stand & Deliver event will precede it to kickstart the celebrations of the biggest event of the year. WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will take place at the iconic American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Ahead of the show, here is a look at the match card, how to watch the event live in India, the UK and the US, and the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver live streaming details.

How to watch NXT Stand & Deliver live in India?

WWE fans wondering how to watch the event live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the WWE NEXT Stand & Deliver live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the match results of all the seven matches can be tracked on the official social media handles of WWE. The event will begin live at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 2.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver live streaming details in UK

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch NXT Stand & Deliver live on UK Peacock. The event will begin live at 6:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 2.

How to watch WWE NXT live in US?

United States fans wondering how to watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver live can tune in to Peacock as well. The event will begin live at 1 PM ET on Saturday, April 2.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver match card

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Women's Championship

Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) w/ Malcolm Bivens vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee)

Carmelo Hayes (c) w/ Trick Williams) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes in a Five-Way Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther