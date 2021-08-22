WWE NXT Takeover 36: Live Streaming, Preview, Prediction, Matches And All You Need To Know

After an eventful night of WWE SummerSlam, WWE NXT TakeOver 36 will take place the night after. The NXT brand has done well to establish some big names to create hype for the event. The highlight of the night will undoubtedly be a returning Samoa Joe taking on Karrion Kross for the WWE NXT Championship. Ahead of the black-and-yellow brand's flagship event, here is a look at the WWE NXT Takeover 36 live streaming details and a preview for the same.

WWE NXT Takeover 36 live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch WWE NXT Takeover 36 live in India, they can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The NXT event will feature live on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD in English, and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD for Hindi commentary. Meanwhile, the WWE NXT Takeover 36 live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for live updates, fans can track the social media handles of WWE.

Samoa Joe vs Karrion Kross for the WWE NXT Championship

Samoa Joe is set to make his return to the ring for the first time since February 2020. Having joined the brand as a special enforcer, he came face to face with several top NXT superstars. However, none of the wrestlers provoked him the way Karrion Kross did. Kross also brutally attacked Joe with the Kross Jacket following a match with Johnny Gargano. Kross will be looking to extend his unbeaten NXT run with a win over the dominant Samoan Submission Machine, whereas Joe will be looking to teach Kross a lesson.

WWE NXT Takeover 36 preview: Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are set to feature in an undisputed finale at WWE NXT Takeover 36. The two former friends are set to battle in a two out of three falls match after splitting their first two matches. O'Reilly has chosen to fight Cole in a traditional wrestling match for the first fall, while Cole has selected a brutal street fight for the second fall. In case the scores are tied at the end of two falls, the third fall will take place inside the steel cage.

WWE NXT Takeover 36 preview: Raquel Gonzalez vs Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai will finally get a shot at the NXT Women's Championship after ending months of friendship with Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who entered NXT as Kai's henchwoman, won the championship from Io Shirai. Since Gonzalez won the title before Kai, the captain of Team Kick will have a point to prove at WWE NXT Takeover 36.

Complete WWE NXT Takeover 36 match card

NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross (c) vs Samoa Joe

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs Dakota Kai

2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly

NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER (c) vs Ilja Dragunov

Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs Cameron Grimes

Kickoff Match: Ridge Holland vs Trey Baxter