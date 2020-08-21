WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Live Streaming, Preview, Match Card, Predictions, Where To Watch

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX is set to go live on August 22, 2020 (August 23 for Iindian viewers) from the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Triple H and company have successfully lined up an intense match card inclusive of three championship matches. WWE Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Karrion Kross in the main event, while Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream will clash for the North American Championship in the co-main event. Apart from these headliners, WWE NXT TakeOver XXX will feature matches like Io Shirai vs Dakota Kai, Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee and others. A-list WWE superstars like inn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and Candice LeRae are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV.
As per Indian timings, the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live telecast in India will begin on Sunday, August 23 at 4:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
