WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Live Streaming, Preview, Match Card, Predictions, Where To Watch

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX is set to go live on August 22, 2020 (August 23 for Iindian viewers) from the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Triple H and company have successfully lined up an intense match card inclusive of three championship matches. WWE Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Karrion Kross in the main event, while Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream will clash for the North American Championship in the co-main event. Apart from these headliners, WWE NXT TakeOver XXX will feature matches like Io Shirai vs Dakota Kai, Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee and others. A-list WWE superstars like inn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and Candice LeRae are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV.

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live stream: WWE NXT TakeOver XXX schedule

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX (US timing) – August 22, 2020, 7:00 pm ET

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX (India timing) – August 23, 2020, 4:30 am IST

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live stream: When and where to watch

As per Indian timings, the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live telecast in India will begin on Sunday, August 23 at 4:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live stream: How to catch the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live stream: WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Match Card

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai

WWE NXT Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross

Singles match: Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Singles match: Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

WWE NXT North American Championship: Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Cameron Grimes vs Johnny Gargano vs Velveteen Dream

Tag Team match for number one contender: Breezango vs Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Legado del Fantasma

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX live stream: WWE NXT TakeOver XXX predictions

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai to defeat Dakota Kai

WWE NXT Championship: Keith Lee to defeat Karrion Kross

Singles match: Adam Cole ends up on the winning side against Pat McAfee

Singles match: Finn Balor secures a win against Timothy Thatcher

WWE NXT North American Championship: Bronson Reed or Velveteen Dream could win

Tag Team match for number once contendership: Legado del Fantasma will defeat Breezango and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Image credits: WWE.com