WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee; Priest Becomes New NA Champ

At the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee in an entertaining main-event match-up to become the new WWE NXT Champion. Meanwhile, Damian Priest made an appearance as he bested Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream in a five-man Ladder match to win the WWE North American title. Apart from these headliners, WWE NXT TakeOver XXX featured some incredible matches like Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee, Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher, Io Shirai vs Dakota Kai, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Rhea Ripley, Breezango, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch also made an appearance.
Velveteen Dream started strong but was stopped by Cameron Grimes. Johnny Gargano then tried to set up the ladder to grab the belt but was attacked by both Damian Priest and Bronson Reed. Every superstar carved out a moment to shine, but none of them was able to grab the belt. As Cameron Grimes started to dominate, Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae ran down to prevent Grimes from winning. She started attacking Grimes until Gargano got up and took down Grimes with a hurricanrana. A few moments later, Bronson Reed took over and even sent Velveteen Dream flying off the ring. Gargano almost had one hand on the belt, but Damian Priest came out of nowhere and knocked Gargano down. He then grabbed the belt and was declared the new winner.
After a thrilling NXT North American Title Ladder Match, @ArcherOfInfamy plans to #LiveForever as your NEWWWW NXT North American Champion! #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/O52LVAefxf pic.twitter.com/tUki5M0xoZ— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
WWE NXT TakeOver XXX grades: A
As soon as the bell rang, Keith Lee took the fight to Karrion Kross and knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. The Herald of Doomsday tried to fight back, but the champion grounded him with a series of lefts and rights. Kross had to retreat out of the ring to recover before he took control. Karrion Kross punished Lee for a couple of minutes, but the champ recovered and sent him into the barrier. Karrion Kross soon turned the tide and started targeting Lee’s injured arm. Karrion Kross trapped the champion in his submission hold, but Lee delivered a powerbomb to break free. The two traded blows for couple more minutes before the challenger delivered a suplex to pick up the win.
𝕯𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖘𝖉𝖆𝖞 arrived at #NXTTakeOver: XXX.@WWEKarrionKross is your NEW #NXTChampion! @Lady_Scarlett13 https://t.co/XbCmmIYEQv pic.twitter.com/rcX0TQwyo9— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
WWE NXT TakeOver XXX grades: B-
