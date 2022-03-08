WWE Owner Vince McMahon Clears One Misconception About Lesnar: 'He’s Really Intelligent'

WWE boss Vince McMahon made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week and made many notable revelations about the working of the organization. Among the many topics, McMahon also spoke about the current WWE champion Brock Lesnar and said he is an intelligent man, contrary to what people normally think after looking at his physique. Lesnar is currently gearing up for the much-anticipated Title vs Title clash against the universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

During his conversation with Pat McAfee, McMahon said Brock Lesnar is an extraordinary human being. “Oh my God, yeah. In general, he’s really intelligent. And again, there are people, you know, again, that’s a misperception when you have someone that big, and, you know, ‘oh yeah, well, he’s a neanderthal.’ Okay, he looks like a neanderthal but he’s smarter than you, pal,” the WWE boss added.

At the same time, McMahon also spoke about the many wrestlers who have joined and left the wrestling promotion over the years. McMahon said he doesn't forget people, he admitted that he is too busy to stay in touch with them, although he loves it. “You know, some that are further down the line, I do. I try to have — make sure our company stays in contact with them. Yeah, it’s good business, but, you know, everyone helped paved the way to where we are now and I’m always appreciative. You know, however small that was or how big that was, (I’m) always appreciative for everyone who ever stepped in the ring and helped us to get to where we are now,” McMahon added.

Pat McAfee to fight against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38

WWE is currently busy setting the storyline for the upcoming annual PPV, which is one of the biggest events by the company. Alongside the clash between Lesnar and Reigns, WrestleMania 38 will feature McAfee’s return to the ring for a match against Austin Theory. WrestleMania 38 will be held across two days this year, with the Lesnar vs Reigns clash headlining the main event of Day 2. The Raw women’s championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair alongside the SmackDown women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey took place on the first night.

Watch the full interview of Vince McMahon:

(Image: wwe.com)