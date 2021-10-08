WWE Owner Vince McMahon Once Wanted To Buy Newcastle United: Report

WWE CEO and Chairperson Vince McMahon wanted to buy Newcastle in the early years of the 2010 decade. As per reports by The Guardian in 2014, the owner of the wrestling company has been linked with the speculations of buying the Premier League club in the past. However, now the management of Newcastle United lies upon their new owners, a Saudi Arabia-based consortium, after the end of Mike Ashley’s 14-year tenure.

Meanwhile, McMahon was linked with the club in 2014, when many rumors and speculations started arising about the possible buy. As reported by The Guardian, they were told that McMahon wanted to buy Newcastle and had plans of moving one or two home fixtures to the United States. It was further reported that McMahon wanted to showcase professional wrestling matches as half-time shows. However, these speculations proved to be mere speculations as the official response by the team termed the story nonsense. The speculations have put an end, as McMahon never bought the team.

Newcastle United was sold for a £300 million deal

🤝 An investment group led by the Public Investment Fund, and also comprising PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has completed the acquisition of 100% of Newcastle United Limited and Newcastle United Football Club Limited from St. James Holdings Limited.



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 7, 2021

However, now Newcastle United is owned by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has a total of 80 percent controlling stakes of the team, with Ashley ended his controversial ownership. The consortium bought Newcastle United for a £300 million deal. Premier League in an official statement following the change in ownership of Newcastle, said, “The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club, and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. Following the completion of the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect. The legal disputes concerned which entities would own and/or have the ability to control the club following the takeover. All parties have agreed the settlement is necessary to end the long uncertainty for fans over the club’s ownership”. The Premier League also added that they have received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control the club in any way.

Image: AP