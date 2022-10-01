WWE has paid a heartfelt tribute to popular Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki, who has passed away at the age of 79. The founding president of a Japanese wrestling promotion, New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co. was battling a rare disease called amyloidosis and passed away on Saturday. He was upbeat during his battle with the disease and is understood to be in good spirits.

Meanwhile, reacting to the sad demise, WWE put out a statement and said, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki. One of the key figures in the history of Japanese wrestling, Antonio Inoki was among the most respected men in sports entertainment and a bona fide legend in his homeland.”

Antonio Inoki founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co. in 1972

Inoki was born in Yokohoma in 1943 and grew up with the sport from his childhood onwards. He founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co. in 1972 and led to the promotion to become Asia’s most successful wrestling company. He is most remembered for facing world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976.

“In his most-famous match, Inoki fought boxing legend Muhammad Ali in a rare wrestler vs. boxer match in June 26, 1976 – a contest that paved the way for the advent of Mixed Martial Arts, which would explode in popularity decades later. The bout also exemplified Inoki's undying love and respect for professional wrestling. This passion for competition earned him the nickname "Moeru Toukon" amongst his peers, which translates to ‘The fighting spirit that burns,’ WWE’s statement read.

Antonio Inoki was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010

WWE inducted Inoki into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010, courtesy of his personality as ambassador from professional wrestling. “Inoki was also a tremendous ambassador for professional wrestling, bringing major events to places like Russia and China. And in 2010, WWE did the same by welcoming Antonio Inoki into the WWE Hall of Fame Class. WWE offers it’s heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of the squared circle legend and the wrestling world as a whole,” WWE said.

In his last public appearance, Inoki appeared on a TV show in August this year. He donned his trademark red scarf dangling from his neck, while being in a wheelchair. As reported by AP, he said, “As you can see, I’m pushing myself to the limit, and I’m getting power as I get to see you”.

WWE's full statement-