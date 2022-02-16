WWE Planning For Stone Cold Steve Austin's In-ring Return For WrestleMania 38: Report

WWE Hall of Famer and former 6-time World Heavyweight Champion ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has been making headlines ever since reports about WWE planning his in-ring return have emerged. Steve Austin last wrestled inside the WWE ring at WrestleMania 19 back in March 2003 and as per reports by PW Insider, WWE reached out to the former six-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion for a match at WrestleMania 38, scheduled to be held in April this year.

The Hall of Famer’s voice has been used for WrestleMania commercials which added to the speculations about him being present at the event as it is being held in his hometown in Dallas, Texas. The WWE legend’s home state has done wonders for the company in past and his presence at WrestleMania 38 will further boost the ticket sales for the pay-per-view event.

What has been said about Steve Austin's in-ring return?

As per Sportzwiki, Fightful Select reported that WWE approached Austin back in December/January, however, Austin’s interest for his in-ring return is yet to be confirmed. Austin has appeared in WWE many times since his retirement in 2003, however, he hasn’t fought anyone in a match. Meanwhile, Sportzwiki’s report also stated that a source explained WWE’s plans for the Hall of Famer. “WWE has made a significant overture towards one of the biggest draws in WWE history “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Austin has not wrestled in 19 years, with his last match taking place at WrestleMania 19. Since then, many WWE Superstars have tried to conjure Austin out of retirement, but it hasn’t happened out of yet” the source revealed.

WrestleMania 38's match-card so far-

WWE's upcoming PPV event, the Elimination Chamber 2022 will see the match card for WrestleMania 38 building up, as Brock Lesnar expressed he would fight Roman Reigns for the universal championship title, following his win in the Royal Rumble match. Lesnar is against Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory in the Elimination Chamber match, with Lashley's WWE championship in line. At the same time, the outcome of the Women's Elimination Chamber match between Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H, and Alexa Bliss will determine, who will have a shot at the Raw women's championship title at WrestleMania 38.

(Image: wwe.com)