WWE Puts Up Authentic Championship Belt For Sale On Their Official Site

This Christmas season, WWE has a treat for its fans. The company is selling authentic championship belts on its site - the prices for which start at over $5000. The company posted the WWE Championship Official TV authentic title belt on the WWE shop site recently.

Also Read | Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Championship On Christmas Special Episode Of WWE RAW; Watch

The WWE post said that the official TV authentic title belts had 383 princess-cut and handset cubic zirconia that totalled 635 carats. It added that the belt featured high-quality aluminium plates that were plated in 14K gold. WWE said that the fantastic craftsmanship of the belt, which weighs 7.5lbs, will make the buyer feel like a true champion.

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: The O.C. Win, Rey Mysterio Retains US Title Against Seth Rollins

This comes just days after WWE sold limited-edition versions of "The Fiend"s WWE Universal Championship. According to the site's policies, a potential buyer can buy up to 15 titles at a go. Though many fans think that $5000 is a steep price to pay, some fans are not shy of dropping that kind of money to own a piece of WWE glory.

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: AOP, Seth Rollins Brutalise Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe After KO

Brock Lesnar holds the title

The WWE Championship, which is currently held by Brock Lesnar, has not been seen on the television often. The title fell into Lesnar’s hand after he defeated Kofi Kingston in just eight seconds. Since then, Lesnar has successfully defended the title against Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio. This led to the championship being moved over to the RAW roster. Considering Lesnar has been seen only intermittently on WWE, it is no surprise that the championship title belt has also remained absent from WWE TV.

The championship title, and the way it went to Lesnar, had riled up many fans who thought that the company did not treat Kingston fairly. Fans were upset that Kingston was never given a chance to win back the title. However, Kofi Kingston addressed the fan outrage on a podcast recently.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Lana, Bobby Lashley To Get Married On The Last Episode Of The Decade

Explaining his side of the story, Kingston said that the title was won fair and square by Lesnar. He added that his on-screen character lost to Lesnar in a decent match and he had to be a gracious loser. Kingston said that he understood the fans’ sentiments, but he couldn’t go around being angry about the loss in real life. He said that he was not the one making those decisions. He requested fans to understand that his character on WWE lost and it had to be accepted.

Also Read | Randy Orton Takes AJ Styles Down With A Vicious Mid-air RKO On WWE RAW