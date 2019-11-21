Randy Orton Last Cried Because Of This Reason And Fans Love Him 3000

Randy Orton ‘The Viper’ is known for terrifying his opponents with his immense in-ring capabilities and mind games. The Viper is definitely not one of those wrestlers who gets carried away by emotions and apart from physical strength, Randy Orton possesses the ability to infuse mental trauma among his contemporaries. Well, it is a bit shocking for WWE fans to think that Randy Orton can cry but yes he can and he did.

WWE: Randy Orton reveals the last time he cried

The former WWE Champion who is also a father and husband is known for his backstage gimmicks and Randy Orton has always been available for pranking on his colleagues. Well, the light-hearted superstar recently revealed that Captain America made him cry. In his latest appearance on Corey Grave’s ‘After the bell podcast', Randy Orton gave an insight into his life outside the ring and said that he cried while watching Avengers: Endgame. In the rapid-fire session, The Viper said that he couldn't control his tears when Captain America lifted up Thor’s Mjolnir before throwing it at Thanos and that was the last thing that made the WWE superstar cry. Take a look at the iconic scene that made Randy Orton shed tears.

Captain America in Avengers: Endgame made Randy Orton cry

Randy Orton’s current WWE status

There were speculations that Randy Orton might head towards AEW but according to reports, The Viper has signed a new five-year deal with WWE and he is guaranteed to be an active member until 2024 at least. Currently, Randy Orton is a part of Team RAW and he will be facing Team SmackDown in a five-on-five-on-five elimination match against Team SmackDown and Team NXT at Survivor Series. The Viper also created buzz among WWE fans when he challenged his former rival and 16-time World Champion John Cena for a fight at WrestleMania 36. Take a look at Randy Orton’s cheeky challenge to John Cena through his official Instagram handle.

