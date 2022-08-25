WWE Raw: 5-time WWE World Champion To Make His Return In Pittsburgh; 'Don’t Miss It'

Following the return of WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time World Champion Trish Stratus to the promotion on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Toronto, WWE has now announced the return of another veteran superstar. As per the latest announcement by WWE, Hall of Famer and five-time world champion Kurt Angle will make his return to the red brand, during their upcoming show in Pittsburgh. The 53-year-old Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling has made occasional appearances on WWE’s TV shows ever since his General Manager storyline ended in 2018.

WWE Raw preview

He fought his retirement match in 2019 during WrestleMania 35 and ended up losing at the hands of Happy Corbin. His return to the red brand certainly adds excitement to the show, as the promotion is currently gearing up for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live show. However, it is still unclear whether he will have to do anything with the PPV.

“Looking for excitement in your Raw experience? How about an appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer who won an Olympic Gold Medal with a broken freakin' neck! Multiple-time World Champion Kurt Angle returns to Raw! Don’t miss the excitement of the red brand, next Monday,” WWE said in the statement. At the same time, Kurt Angle also shared a few posts on social media referring to his return.

A look at Kurt Angles' pro-wrestling career

Angle made his in-ring debut in 1998 and became a prominent superstar during his 21-year-long in-ring career. He won his maiden WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, before picking up the title four times more in 2001, 2022, 2003, and 2006. During his decorated career as a wrestler he also became a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, with the last title reign coming in 2015. He also won the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice with Sting and AJ Styles, respectively.

What else will happen on the August 29 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW?

Meanwhile, the August 29 episode of WWE Raw will also feature the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. On the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the winner of the “second chance” four-way match between Doudrop & Nikki ASH, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Xia Li & Shotzi, and Natalya & Sonya Deville will advance into the summit clash. RAW superstars Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai have already fixed their place in the finals. At the same time, Riddle and Seth Rollins can also expect to continue their brawl on the upcoming episode of RAW. They are also scheduled for a singles match in the Clash at the Castle PPV.