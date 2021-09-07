WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley Accepts Randy Orton Challenge For WWE Title At Extreme Rules

After defending the WWE title against Goldberg at Summerslam, Bobby Lashley will put his belt on the line again at Extreme Rules 2021 against Randy Orton. The Extreme Rules event is set to take place on September 26, and the match was made official on the latest episode of WWE Raw.

Bobby Lashley won the title from The Miz in March, and since then, no one has been able to take the title away from him. On the other hand, Randy Orton recently won the tag team title along with his partner Matt Riddle. The new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions defended their title against Lashley and MVP, and it was Riddle who sealed the victory for RK-Bro during the match. Orton, who is already the 14 time World champion will be chasing his record 15th title at Extreme Rules PPV, which will put him right behind John Cena & Ric Flair’s tally of 16-World Championship reigns.

The match was set up when Lashley confronted Orton in the latest episode of WWE Raw. Lashley walked straight into the face of Orton and asked him for a one-on-one fight, with the 15-time champion agreeing to Lashley’s challenge, but only if he put his title on the line. Despite Bobby Lashley not being impressed with Orton's advice, he had a brief discussion with MVP before agreeing to put his coveted title on the line at Extreme Rules PPV on September 26.

WWE Raw results

The match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre ended with the former US Champion ( Sheamus) beating the former WWE Champion (McIntyre) via pinfall. McIntyre hit Sheamus with a Claymore after the match; the win earned Sheamus a title shot against Damian Priest at Extreme Rules.

Former WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. took on Tamina & Natalya at it was the Ripley and Cross who emerged victorious after the former champ (Ripley) hit Natalya with Riptide.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who appeared on John Morrison's "Moist TV" faced the superstar in an impromptu match. It was Kross who won the match via submission with the Kross Jacket. WWE Raw Women's champion Charollete Flair was also in action when she faced Nia Jax for Raw Women's Championship. It was Flair who defeated Nia Jax via pinfall after hitting Natural Selection. Jax lost the catch after what seemed to be an intentional interference from her tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Before leaving the ring, Flair offered Alexa Bliss a title match. 24/7 Champion Reggie was also in action against Akira Tozawa, whom he did short work of after hitting a flipping senton.

Image: Bobby Lashley/ Randy Orton/ Instagram