WWE Raw: Did You Notice The Hilarious Tribute To John Cena During Show?

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of December 13, opened with Bobby Lashley and MVP making their way to the ring and making their case why Lashley should be added to the WWE title match, which is scheduled to take place at the Day 1 PPV on January 1. Kevin Owens then made his way out to the ring and said, Lashley doesn’t belong to the title match and received support from Seth Rollings regarding the same. As WWE champion Big E made his way to the ring, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced that a Fatal four-way match later in the show will decide if Lashley deserves the title shot. During the match, Lashley and Owens were involved in a fight, when WWE seemingly gave a hilarious tribute to John Cena.

WWE’s tribute to John Cena

During the fatal four-way match later in the episode, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins locked horns, as Kevin Owens punched Rollins in the face, which saw Lashley getting disqualified. However, during the altercation, Owens was seen trying to pull off a move on Lashley by jumping from the ring over Lashley, who was standing on the ringside. As Owens took the leap, Lashley moved from his place, which shaw Owens crashing down on the ground. However, following the conclusion of the episode, WWE took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted the GIF of Owens jumping, and hilariously captioned it by saying Owens takes out John Cena. WWE’s hilarious take can be referred to the famous catchphrase used by Cena, which says, ‘You can’t see me,’ and how no one saw Owens pulling off the move on the 16-time champion.

What happened during the fatal four-way match?

As Lashley got disqualified from his match against Rollins, he took on the WWE champion Big E in the last match of the night. The final match had no disqualification rules while Big E said to Owens and Rollins that he do not need their help. As the two powerhouses fought each other, in and outside the ring, Lashley drilled Big E with a spear as Rollins and Owens prevented the pin. However, the match ended with Lashley hitting another spear on Big E and earning his contention for the WWE championship match on WWE Day 1 PPV.

Image: wwe.com