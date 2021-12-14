Last Updated:

WWE Raw: Did You Notice The Hilarious Tribute To John Cena During Show?

WWE Monday Night Raw episode of December 13, featured WWE stars like Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens giving a hilarious tribute to 16-time WWE champion John Cena.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE

Image: wwe.com


The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of December 13, opened with Bobby Lashley and MVP making their way to the ring and making their case why Lashley should be added to the WWE title match, which is scheduled to take place at the Day 1 PPV on January 1. Kevin Owens then made his way out to the ring and said, Lashley doesn’t belong to the title match and received support from Seth Rollings regarding the same. As WWE champion Big E made his way to the ring, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced that a Fatal four-way match later in the show will decide if Lashley deserves the title shot. During the match, Lashley and Owens were involved in a fight, when WWE seemingly gave a hilarious tribute to John Cena.

WWE’s tribute to John Cena

During the fatal four-way match later in the episode, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins locked horns, as Kevin Owens punched Rollins in the face, which saw Lashley getting disqualified. However, during the altercation, Owens was seen trying to pull off a move on Lashley by jumping from the ring over Lashley, who was standing on the ringside. As Owens took the leap, Lashley moved from his place, which shaw Owens crashing down on the ground. However, following the conclusion of the episode, WWE took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted the GIF of Owens jumping, and hilariously captioned it by saying Owens takes out John Cena. WWE’s hilarious take can be referred to the famous catchphrase used by Cena, which says, ‘You can’t see me,’ and how no one saw Owens pulling off the move on the 16-time champion.

What happened during the fatal four-way match? 

As Lashley got disqualified from his match against Rollins, he took on the WWE champion Big E in the last match of the night. The final match had no disqualification rules while Big E said to Owens and Rollins that he do not need their help. As the two powerhouses fought each other, in and outside the ring, Lashley drilled Big E with a spear as Rollins and Owens prevented the pin. However, the match ended with Lashley hitting another spear on Big E and earning his contention for the WWE championship match on WWE Day 1 PPV.

READ | Jeff Hardy reportedly released by WWE owing to health concerns: Read latest update
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Image: wwe.com

READ | Jeff Hardy's wife Beth Hardy reacts to wrestler's release from WWE
READ | Jeff Hardy released: WWE universe backs star after reports of him being fired emerge
READ | WWE legend Rey Mysterio to feature in animated series; 'will fight forces of evil'
READ | WWE SmackDown: What happened to Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks after show went off-air?
Tags: WWE, John Cena, WWE Raw
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com