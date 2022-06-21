WWE Raw: Is Rhea Ripley Injured? Why Did She Pull Out Of Money In The Bank Vs Belair?

Bianca Belair will face a new challenger for her WWE RAW Women's Championship title after Rhea Ripley was pulled out of the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV event after failing to clear medical. The announcement was made by Bianca Belair during the latest episode of WWE RAW. The RAW Women's Champion also announced that a Fatal-5-Way match will be taking place to determine the new contender for her title.

Rhea Ripley injured, set to miss Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley got the chance to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title following her victory in a fatal four-way match two weeks ago. Ripley had defeated Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Doudrop to claim the opportunity. With Rhea Ripley unable to fight, WWE decided to hold a fatal five-way match in the latest episode of RAW to determine the new No 1 contender for RAW Women's Championship.

Asuka, AlexaBliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Becky Lynch competed against each other to determine the No 1 contender for the title. Carmella fended off the challenge from the other four wrestlers to emerge as the new No 1 contender for Bianca Belair's title. The opportunity to get hands-on the WOmen's title will be the first for Carmella since July 2021. The last time Carmella fought in the fatal four-way No 1 contenders match for RAW Womens' title it was Natalya who had emerged victorious

Rhea Ripley WWE Career so far

Ripley has been at the top of her game ever since breaking up her tag team partnership with Liv Morgan. After splitting with Morgan, Ripley became a member of The Judgment Day faction alongside Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania Backlash. Ripley along with her 'Judgement Day' team members beat Morgan, AJ Styles and Finn Balor in a six-person intergender tag match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view earlier this month.

However, in the shocking turn of events Edge was kicked out by Priest and Ripley from The Judgement Day and replaced him with Finn Balor. Besides making waves inside the ring the 25 years old, Ripley has managed to win various titles in her young career. She is a former Raw women's champion and WWE women's tag team champion, NXT women's championship and was also the first-ever NXT UK women's champ.