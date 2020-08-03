WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And August 3 Episode Preview

This week’s WWE RAW will feature the much-awaited WWE United States Championship match between MVP and Apollo Crews. According to reports, MVP has a high chance of winning the match with the help of his colleagues, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is also scheduled to appear on this week’s show as she’s expected to talk about last week’s event. Asuka could call out current champion Sasha Banks and challenge her for a title match at SummerSlam. Apart from these headliners, A-list WWE RAW superstars like Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and others are also expected to appear on this week's episode.
Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and July 27 episode preview
Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and July 20 episode preview
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Will @WWEAsuka be out for retribution on @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE tomorrow night on #WWERaw?— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020
Post a gif of what YOU want to see happen! 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbUMfPXfuQ
Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and July 13 episode preview
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and July 7 episode preview