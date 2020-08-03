WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And August 3 Episode Preview

This week’s WWE RAW will feature the much-awaited WWE United States Championship match between MVP and Apollo Crews. According to reports, MVP has a high chance of winning the match with the help of his colleagues, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is also scheduled to appear on this week’s show as she’s expected to talk about last week’s event. Asuka could call out current champion Sasha Banks and challenge her for a title match at SummerSlam. Apart from these headliners, A-list WWE RAW superstars like Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and others are also expected to appear on this week's episode.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for RAW this week

WWE RAW Preview: Asuka could call out WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

WWE RAW Preview: Asuka vs Sasha Banks could be announced for WWE SummerSlam

WWE RAW Preview: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could call out Randy Orton ahead of SummerSlam

WWE RAW Preview: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins feud could continue

WWE RAW Preview: Murphy could face Aleister Black

WWE RAW Preview: MVP to face Apollo Crews for the WWE United States Championship

WWE RAW Preview: Andrade & Angel Garza could start their feud with WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits

WWE RAW Preview: Edge could deliver another incredible promo

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

