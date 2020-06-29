WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 29 Episode Preview

Quick links:
The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will feature two contract signing segments for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is set to appear on WWE RAW as she’ll meet her challenger Sasha Banks to sign their championship match contract. According to various reports, after the signing, the champion will again get punished by the duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to appear as he’ll come face-to-face with Dolph Ziggler to sign their title match contract. Fans speculate that the champion will show Dolph Ziggler a glimpse of their upcoming match by hitting him with a Claymore. Apart from that, other A-list WWE RAW superstars like Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Big Show and others could also appear on the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Get ready for a 𝙝𝙪𝙜𝙚 DOUBLE CONTRACT SIGNING tomorrow night on #WWERaw ahead of #ExtremeRules: The Horror Show!https://t.co/g7vLaGL9vb— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2020
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
