WWE RAW Preview: Can Bobby Lashley Defend His US Championship Title Against AJ Styles?

The August 15 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will feature the clash of the veterans as Bobby Lashley defends his United States Championship title against The Phenomenal AJ Styles. The three-time US champion retained the title after winning against Ciampa on last week's show in an eventful match. While Lashley and Ciampa fought, the Miz looked to make an interference, before Styles made a surprise entry and started a separate brawl.

AJ Style defeated The Miz on the last episode of WWE Monday Night Raw

Later in the night, Styles and Miz clashed in a no disqualification match and threw almost everything at each other. Styles started attacking Miz with a steel chair, a kendo stick, and even the table. Miz also defended himself impressively and used his witty methods by using the kendo stick below the belt.

Styles then countered an interference from Ciampa and delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to throw Ciampa through the table. He then went on to execute a Styles Clash to pick the victory, after managing to escape a Skull-Crushing Finale. The Phenomenal One will now face Lashley in the championship match on Monday night.

Can Bobby Lashley defend the US title against AJ Styles in first-ever clash?

Interestingly, this will be the first-ever clash between veterans Styles and Lashley. Announcing the match on their official website on Friday, WWE said, “True to his word, The All Mighty is a fighting champion, and he looks to defend his United States Title in a momentous showdown with AJ Styles. A three-time United States Champion, Bobby Lashley has already thrilled the WWE Universe with must-see title defenses against Theory and Ciampa, but he now faces one of his biggest challenges as he squares off with The Phenomenal One for the first time. Don’t miss a second of the action as these two future WWE Hall of Famers face off Monday night on Raw”.

WWE RAW Preview: Hunt for Women’s Tag Team Championship titles continues

Meanwhile, the WWE Raw episode on August 15 will also feature a match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Alexa Bliss and Asuka are up against Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop in the tag team match. Announcing the match, WWE said, “The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament continues on Raw when Alexa Bliss and Asuka seek to take out Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Bliss, Asuka, and Nikki A.S.H. have all been Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Bliss and Nikki even captured the tandem titles together on two occasions”.