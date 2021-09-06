WWE Raw Preview: Charlotte Flair Vs Nia Jax For Women's Title; Who Will Face Lashley Next

With All Elite Wrestling (AEW) having had a blockbuster All Out pay-per-view, fans can expect World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to come up with a top show at this week's Raw edition. Strangely, WWE announced several matches in advance for this week's edition. Hence, ahead of the much-awaited show of the red brand, here is a look at our WWE Raw preview.

Charlotte Flair defends Women's Championship against Nia Jax

The highlight of the night will undoubtedly be Charlotte Flair defending her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Last week, the two competed in a non-title match in which Charlotte lost. Meanwhile, via various segments, WWE has suggested in recent weeks that Charlotte will face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship. Hence, it remains to be seen how the feud between Flair and Jax turns out.

WWE Raw preview: Bobby Lashley's next challenger?

With WWE having announced title matches for most of the other championships, it remains to be seen who would be Bobby Lashley's next challenger for the WWE championship. The All-Mighty had a difficult outing at last week's Raw edition as he not only lost the tag team match against RK Bro but also fell victim to the RKO. With Lashley having gone up against Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in recent weeks, WWE may announce one of the two superstars as the challenger for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. face Natalya and Tamina

Ever since Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. lost the triple threat match for the Raw Women's Championship match at SummerSlam to Charlotte Flair, they have formed a good team. Immediately on the Raw edition after SummerSlam, they beat former Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. With Ripley and Nikki set to face current championship Natalya and Tamina on Raw, they could get a future Women's Tag Team Championship match if they were to beat their opponents.

WWE Raw preview: RK Bro's challengers will be decided

Raw will feature a 7-team tag team turmoil match to decide who will be RK Bro's next challengers for the Raw Tag Team championships. The teams involved in the match include The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik, Jinder Mahal & Veer, T-BAR & Mace, Mustafa Ali & Mansoor, and former champions AJ Styles & Omos. RK Bro have formed a good team as they successfully defended their titles last week against Bobby Lashley and MVP.