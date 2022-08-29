WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins And Riddle Set For Faceoff; Bloodline To Make Appearance

As the days are getting closer to the Clash of the castle PPV event, the upcoming edition of RAW should see a lot of fireworks with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his return. Not only will the WWE Hall of Famer be in attendance during the latest episode but two current rivals will also go face-to-face against each other before the upcoming pay-per-view. Here's a look at the WWE Raw Preview before the mega event.

WWE Raw Preview

Women's tag team champion to be crowned

The latest episode of WWE Raw will be held at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the finals of the women s tag team championship will be held featuring Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez taking on Dakota Kai and IYO Sky. Kai and Sky will be favourites to win the title but Aliyah and Raquel have been impressive as well. Fabs can expect this to be a tough contest.

Bobby Lashley to take on The Miz

United States Champion Bobby Lashley has been dominating his opponents ever since winning the United States Championship. The All mighty has managed to defend his title against Ciampa and AJ Styles in style. After missing out on punishing The Miz last week following the intervention from Dexter Lumis, Lashley will be ready for yet another showdown. The former WWE champion will face the Miz one-on-one in a non-title bout. The Hollywood A-Lister have a huge task in hand and will have to be extremely careful against Lashley who will look to destroy him inside the ring.

Bloodline coming to RAW

Roman Reigns and The Usos are currently the force to reckon with having to keep all the titles intact. During the recent episode of Smackdown, the Bloodline made a huge statement by destroying Drew McIntyre ahead of the Clash of the Castle pay-per-view event. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the latest episode of Raw.

Riddle to go face-to-face with Seth Rollins

Besides Roman Reigns' title defence, the other big match during the Clash at the Castle will take place between Riddle and Seth Rollins. Both the wrestlers were set to go against each other during the SummerSlam, but the untimely injury to Riddle delayed the match until the Clash event. The past two weeks have seen both men go against each other in an all-out brawl. The upcoming episode will be their final chance to exchange a few words before they start fighting again.