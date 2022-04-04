WWE RAW Preview: What To Expect After 'most Stupendous' 2-night WrestleMania 38 Event?

April 4th's episode of WWE RAW is set to witness perhaps the most entertaining weekly episode of the year as it follows the 'most stupendous' two night WrestleMania 38 event. At the grandest stage of them all, fans witnessed some of the most enthralling matches but none more so than the unification championship headliner match that Roman Reigns won by defeating Brock Lesnar.

While no matches or segments are announced yet, it is expected that the new undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear and speak of his supremacy after conquering The Beast Incarnate at The Showcase of the Immortals. Ahead of the April 4th weekly episode, here is a look at our WWE RAW preview. The event will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

WWE RAW preview: Cody Rhodes expected to make return

After making a blockbuster return to WrestleMania 38 by picking up a fantastic win over Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes is expected to make his WWE RAW return. It is expected that the former star, who joined AEW in 2018, will now be a regular member of the company and will appear for the weekly episodes. Moreover, via an Instagram post, the American Nightmare also mentioned that he is looking forward to have a live mic at the April 4th episode of WWE RAW.

Lashley could set sights on Reigns after huge win over Omos

Omos, who until WrestleMania 38, was undefeated, finally suffered his first loss when he came face to face with Bobby Lashley. The Almighty defeated the seven-foot giant by hitting him with two spears. Following perhaps one of the biggest wins of his career, he could make an appearance at WWE RAW and challenge the new undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at Backlash.

Lynch may argue with new RAW Women's champion Belair over loss

After losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch is expected to appear on the April 4 episode of RAW to argue with new champion Bianca Belair about her defeat and demand a rematch. With the EST being the babyface, she is expected to accept the challenge, suggesting that there could be a WWE RAW Women's Championship match a day after The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, several other stars can expect to feature after the 'most stupendous' WrestleMania of all time. There is a possibility of another tag team match to decide RK-Bro's next opponents after Matt Riddle and Randy Orton defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Edge can also feature after registering a win over AJ Styles.