WWE Raw: Randy Orton Lands The 'greatest RKO Of All Time' In Title Match; WATCH

Veteran WWE superstar Randy Orton began his second reign as the WWE Raw tag team champion alongside Riddle as the RK-Bro, on the March 7 episode of Monday Night Raw. The RK Bro won the triple threat match against defending champions Alpha Academy(Chad Gable and Otis) and the team of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. Rollins and Owens came into the matchup in a bid to find a way to WrestleMania 38, however, RK Bro emerged as winners after a great show by Riddle and Orton.

However, a particular moment in the match featured Orton’s infamous signature move, known as the ‘RKO’ which received much love from wrestling fans. In the middle of all action, Orton caught Chad Gable with an RK-Bro mid-moonsault, which became a highlight of the match. Orton was shortly sent out of the ring as Owens took down Gable with a stunner with Rollins joining with a stomp. However, Riddle threw Rollins away and stole the win and regained the title they lost in January. The clip of Orton’s RKO shared by Fox received many replies and interesting responses from fans, who talked about the 41-year-old’s signature move.

Watch Randy Orton's RKO on Chad Gable:

What's next on the road for WWE veteran Randy Orton?

Having regained the Raw tag team titles, RK Bro will now plan their path to WrestleMania 38, while will be his record 18th appearance at the annual pay-per-view(PPV) event. WrestleMania 38 will also mark the 20-year anniversary for Orton with WWE, as he made his first official appearance for the promotion during WrestleMania 18 on March 16, 2002. Despite losing to Tommy Dreamer in his debut appearance, Orton has established himself as a top superstar with the company.

Randy Orton's impressive WWE career-

Orton is currently enjoying his second reign as the Raw tag team champion, having first won the title in August 2021. He is also a 10-time WWE champion and four-time WWE universal champion. In the meantime, he has also won the WWE United States Championship once and was also a WWE SmackDown tag team champion alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper as The Wyatt Family.

(Image: wwe.com)