WWE Raw Results: Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez Win Women's Tag Titles, Bobby Lashley Beats Miz

With WWE Clash at the Castle fast approaching the WWE Monday Night Raw episode of August 30, 2022 witnessed new women's tag team champions crowned. The latest episode also had former WWE Hall of Famer making his return to the ring, while Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins had one last confrontation before their match at Clash at the Castle. Let's take a look at the latest WWE Raw results.

WWE Raw Results

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai & IYO SKY to become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler face The Judgement Day

The latest episode of WWE Raw opened with tag team action as AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler battled The Judgement Day. The action-packed match saw Priest and Balor taking early control of the match. Balor tried to hit the Styles Clash only for AJ to hit him with his forearm and then lock in the calf crusher on Priest. Balor saved Priest by helping him reach the ropes to break the hold. The match ended with Priest hitting South of Heaven on Ziggler after the referee was distracted. Following the completion of the match, Edge confronted Judgment Day for Rey and Dominik Mysterio to launch a surprise Kendo stick attack.

The Street Profits face Alpha Academy

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle came out to the ring in front of his home fans followed by The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Chad Gable invited Kurt Angle to join the Alpha Academy only for the Olympic gold medalist to turn down the offer. While both superstars yelled at one another to shoosh. Gable ordered Otis to attack angle only for Street Profits to come out and intervene in the proceedings

Both the teams faced each other in a match with a stipulation that if Alpha Academy wins Angle will be joining their team. The match saw Dawkins knocking out Otis over the announce table. The Street Profits then knocked down Gable, allowing Ford to do his signature Splash off the top rope for the win.

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins showdown before the WWE Clash at the Castle

Both Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have been right after each other's heads for the past few weeks. Both the wrestlers were set to face at Summerslam before Riddle's injury delayed the match. Before the latest episode of RAW got underway Rollins and Riddle were separated during their fight at the parking lot. With Clash at the Castle Riddle and Rollins came face to face in a satellite interview. While Rollins claimed to repeatedly stomp Riddle's head into the mat, Riddle says that he will show Rollins there is only one man in his family referring to Becky Lynch.

The intense interview concluded with Rollins bringing up Riddle's divorce in a heated exchange and saying that if he wants to talk about his family, then he'll talk about his. Rollins said that he doesn't have one because his wife divorced him and took his children. Riddle gets extremely angry with Rollins' comments and storms off to look for him.

The Miz vs Bobby Lashley

The Miz tried to gain an early advantage on Bobby Lashley by charging at him however the A-lister got tossed around by the All-mighty before hitting him with a vertical suplex. Ciampa provided an assist to The Miz allowing him to bounce Lashley's head off the announce desk. As the match continues Lashley tried to go a spear only for Ciampa to drag back Miz out of the ring. The Miz then hit a cheap shot on Lashley and tried to hit the finishing move. However, he stopped when Dexter Lumis in the crowd. The distraction allowed Lashley to lock in the Hurt Lock and get the win.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

The match was a close affair early on with Iyo Sky countering a powerbomb and trying to get a near fall. A distraction from Bayley let Iyo get a double stomp and a moonsault for a near fall. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka emerged to stop Bayley from interfering. Raquel tagged in Aliyah in the final moments. While Aliyah dropped down off the apron and hid from her opponents who attacked Raquel. She picked the right moment to enter and rolled up the Kai for the huge title victory

Jey Uso vs Kevin Owens

The impromptu matchup saw The Usos instructing Sami Zayn to get a steel chair while Jimmy distracted the official. The Master Strategist hesitated in his execution, though, and the officers caught him with the chair in hand. Taking advantage of the situation, Owens hit Jey with a Stunner out of nowhere and picked up the victory.